'Miscommunication' of gun causes fear at Lawrence school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a report that someone with a gun was at a Lawrence middle school led worried parents to break a window and pull children out.

Officials say the report at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School Tuesday turned out to be a "miscommunication" and there was no threat or gun at the school.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports police spokesman Patrick Compton said some students told school administrators that another student might have brought a gun to school. As a precaution, the school was put on lockdown while administrators questioned the child.

Parents began arriving at the school after receiving text messages from students.

Police arriving at the school found concerned parents trying to help the students out of the broken window. Five students suffered minor cuts from the glass.

