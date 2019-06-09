Mississippi State promotes research chief Shaw to provost

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University is promoting its head of research and economic development to provost.

David Shaw will become the university's chief academic officer on July 1, pending approval by College Board trustees. President Mark Keenum announced Shaw's appointment last week, saying Shaw was chosen after a national search that produced three finalists.

As provost, Shaw will oversee academic operations and Mississippi State's eight academic colleges. He succeeds Judy Bonner, a former University of Alabama president who is retiring.

Shaw became a Mississippi State professor in 1985, working in the Department of Plant Pathology and Weed Science.

As provost, Shaw says he wants to do more to recognize faculty members and seek private gifts to fund professorships.