Mississippi enacts new laws on teacher pay, criminal justice
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several new laws are taking effect Monday in Mississippi.
One gives a $1,500 pay raise to teachers.
Two new laws are designed to ease burdens on people who face court fines or who are trying to find jobs after having a criminal conviction.
The price of a marriage license is increasing from $20 to $35.
Schools are required to have active-shooter drills. Corporal punishment is banned for any student who has a disability or is on a special-education plan.
Making a terroristic threat becomes a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
