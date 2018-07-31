Missouri State hopes to build indoor athletics facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University officials hope to build a new indoor athletics facility.

University Athletic Director Kyle Moats tells the Springfield News-Leader that the athletics program is currently fundraising for the facility. He says the facility would primarily be used by the football team, but it would also be shared with the school's baseball and soccer teams.

Moats says the university is working out the details for the project. He estimates that the privately funded project would cost between $5 million and $8 million.

Moats says other universities in the Missouri Valley Football Conference have indoor facilities. He says university officials view the lack of an indoor facility as a concern from a recruitment standpoint and hope to get on an equal level.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com