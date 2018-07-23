More sue USC over handling of sex harassment allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 50 former and current students of the University of Southern California say in a new lawsuit that the school mishandled complaints that a longtime gynecologist engaged in inappropriate behavior during pelvic exams.

The court filing Monday by the firm D. Miller and Associates brings the number of people suing USC and Dr. George Tyndall to more than a hundred.

The Department of Education said last month it's investigating USC's response to allegations that Tyndall groped female students and made comments about their bodies.

The agency says complaints made as early as 1990 weren't fully investigated until 2016. Tyndall retired in 2017.

He's denied wrongdoing and hasn't been charged with a crime but police are investigating dozens of allegations. USC says it is cooperating with the investigations.