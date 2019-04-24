NAACP critical after LGBT bullying at Missouri school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The NAACP is weighing in after at least one student waved a Confederate battle flag while driving through a southwest high school's parking lot on a day focused on raising awareness about LGBT bullying. Two posters promoting the Day of Silence event also were ripped down at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.

Springfield NAACP president Toni Robinson said in a statement that the group is against "any actions that demean" students and urged school officials to do more to safeguard them.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the high school's Gay Straight Trans Alliance made posters leading up to the national Day of Silence on April 12. When the first was ripped down, hundreds of students were watching. Some of them laughed and cheered.

A district spokesman says students were disciplined.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com