NIU trustees want acting president to become permanent

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois University trustees have voted their preference to be the next president of the school.

Seven trustees attending Monday's special meeting voted in favor of a resolution naming Acting President Lisa Freeman as their pick for university president. One trustee didn't attend.

Board chairman Wheeler Coleman said the board is convinced Freeman is the "right person to lead the university going forward."

Freeman has said she didn't plan on pursuing the permanent position. She was named acting president after Doug Baker stepped down last year amid a state investigation accusing him and other administrators of mismanagement with the hiring of consultants.

Coleman said an adjusted search process will include information-gathering sessions with several groups, including the NIU Student Association, the NIU Faculty Senate and other university staff groups.