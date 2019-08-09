NJ law requires mental health instruction in grades K-12

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey public schools will be required to include instruction on mental health under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bipartisan measure on Friday. The measure passed the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate earlier this year without any no votes.

In a statement, Murphy said ensuring that students learn about mental health can promote a healthier future.

The law requires school districts include mental health instruction from kindergarten to 12th grade. The law says the instruction must be adapted to the age and understanding of students.

The law also requires the State Board of Education to review and update health standards to ensure the mental health instruction is appropriate.

The law will apply to the 2020-2021 school year.