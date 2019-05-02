National Guard chief addresses 3,100 Mississippi State grads

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The leader of Mississippi's National Guard is addressing graduates at Mississippi State University.

Maj. Gen. Janson "Durr" Boyles, the National Guard's adjutant general since 2016, is speaking to Thursday and Friday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

The 1982 graduate is a former national president of Mississippi State's alumni association and leads an insurance agency in civilian life.

Mississippi State is awarding honorary degrees to donors George H. Bishop and Kenneth D. Johnson. Bishop is a 1958 petroleum geology graduate who founded a large independent oil company. Johnson was an Air Force colonel and forestry graduate who donated the Col. K.D. Johnson Forest near Lena to Mississippi State.

About 3,100 students are graduating.

Also Thursday, former Mississippi State University President Malcolm Portera is addressing graduates of MSU's Meridian campus.