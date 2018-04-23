Naval academy sees big boost in cybersecurity majors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy has seen a big increase in cyber operations majors, and a U.S. senator says midshipmen could become assets in working on cyber challenges before they graduate.

The academy's Board of Visitors got an update Monday on construction of the academy's $106 million cybersecurity building. The meeting was held on the third floor of Nimitz Library, overlooking an active construction site.

Vice Adm. Ted Carter, the superintendent, says classes could begin in Hopper Hall in 2020.

The freshmen class has 110 cyber operations majors, or nearly 10 percent of the class. That's up from 22 cyber majors in the class of 2018.

Sen. Ben Cardin, a board member, urged academy officials to consider how midshipmen with knowledge in cyber "may be critically important to our current needs"