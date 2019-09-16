Nebraska engineering college gets $20M for new building

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A major building project at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Engineering is getting a $20 million boost from one of North America's largest construction and engineering companies.

University officials announced a donation Monday of $20 million from Pete Kiewit Sons', Inc. The contribution will help pay for a planned $85 million engineering facility in Lincoln, to be named Kiewit Hall.

The building will serve as the engineering college's academic hub. It also will house Lincoln-based construction management programs.

Bruce Grewcock, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, says the goal is to help turn the university's engineering program into one of the best in the country.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green says the partnership will significantly expand the impact of the university's engineering program.