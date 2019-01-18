Nevada regents defer tuition for those affected by shutdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Public higher education students in Nevada who are unable to pay their tuition and fees because of the partial U.S. government shutdown are getting extra time to make the payments and won't face penalties.

State higher education officials on Friday approved a resolution to help students who work for the government or whose family members do and were counting on a federal paycheck to cover the costs.

The Board of Regents has directed schools in the Nevada System of Higher Education to temporarily defer tuition and fees and permanently wave late penalty charges for enrolled students who can show they are affected by the shutdown.

Some students faced a Friday deadline to make payments.

The regents' move came after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak sent them a letter Monday asking them to find a temporary solution.