Nevada's high school graduation rate increases by 2 points

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The state Department of Education reports that Nevada's high school graduate rate is up.

The department says the class of 2018's graduation rate was just over 83 percent, an increase of over 2 percentage points.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said the increase is an indicator that Nevada schools are going in the right direction and be a national leader in education improvement.

The department says the vast majority of districts reported increases, led by Mineral County with an increase of nearly 5 percentage points.

Clark and Carson City reported an increase of 2 percentage points and Washoe reported an increase of about a third of a percentage point.

Lander, Pershing and White Pine reported decreases.