Nevada teachers rally, push for better education funding

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — More than a hundred people rallied outside the Nevada Legislature to push lawmakers to better fund education.

The crowd, comprised of teachers and their supporters, donned red clothing to show their support for the nationwide "Red for Ed" campaign.

The Wednesday rally comes as lawmakers continue to hash out a budget in the home stretch of the legislative session and the Clark County Education Association ramped up pressure on lawmakers by announcing members had authorized a strike during the next school year if demands for pay raises and resources are not met.

Teacher strikes are illegal under state law.

Nevada State Education Association President Ruben Murillo told the crowd that "we're here because we know that Nevada is desperate for funding."