New Hampshire lawmakers back death benefit for teachers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state would pay $100,000 to families of New Hampshire teachers and other school workers killed in the line of duty under a bill headed to the governor's desk.

Lawmakers rejected a similar bill two years ago, but it cleared both the House and Senate this session. The bill would create a death benefit for public school workers who die on the job as a result of violence by another person. Supporters pointed to mass shootings at schools in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere to make their case.

The state already has a similar death benefit for police officers and firefighters, and starting in July, that law also will include court security officers and bailiffs.