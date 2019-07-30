New Jersey enacts 2 student loan transparency laws

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has enacted a pair of laws aimed at increasing transparency for student loan borrowers.

Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver, a Democrat, signed the bills on Tuesday.

One measure requires colleges and universities to provide a so-called shopping sheet to prospective students. The sheet would provide information on costs, loan options, and estimated debt level.

The other bill requires student loan-servicing companies to be licensed by the state. It would also crack down on servicers who provide "flawed information" to student borrowers.

The measure also creates a student loan ombudsman within the Department of Banking and Insurance to help borrowers with complaints.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is out of state on vacation.