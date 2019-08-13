New Mexico State University may delay opening new dorm

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University's newest dormitory may not be open in time for the start of the fall semester.

The university said Monday it's notifying students who wanted to move into Juniper Hall of the possible delay.

Officials say all other residence halls will be ready for move-in day on Aug. 16 and students who had planned to live in Juniper Hall will be accommodated in other facilities until it's ready.

NMSU President John Floros says the safety and comfort of students is the primary concern and the university won't move anyone into the new dorm until the building is ready and a certificate of occupancy is granted.

Construction was initially expected to be done in July. The contractor also missed an Aug. 2 demand date set by the university.