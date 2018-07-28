New Mexico college trustee hopeful pleaded guilty to felony

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — An applicant for a northern New Mexico community college board of trustee once pleaded guilty to jury tampering.

The Las Vegas Optic reports District 2 Luna Community College Board of Trustees hopeful Mark Dominguez pleaded guilty in February 2009 to jury tampering, a third-degree felony.

Under an agreement with the court, he was able to avoid having a felony conviction on his record by completing a conditional discharge period ordered by Judge Abigail Aragon.

Luna Interim President Ricky Serna told the Optic all applicants will be screened to be sure they meet the requirements to be a trustee, including whether they have a felony conviction.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com