New Mexico lawmakers haggle over budget as session nears end

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature is haggling over annual spending priorities while racing to lock in significant policy initiatives on public safety, education funding, tobacco regulation, and incentives for infrastructure investments, as a 30-day annual legislative session winds down.

The state Senate was scheduled on Wednesday to vote on revisions to a $7.6 billion plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 that hikes spending on public schools by $216 million and increases salaries for most teachers and state employees by 4%. A surge in oil production has provided an $800 million increase in state general fund income.

Senate approval would return the amended budget bill to the House, where negotiators have bristled over delays and revisions to funding for Native American school districts.

The Legislature has until Thursday at noon to send an approved budget to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who can veto any portion of the bill. The governor is pursuing “cradle-to-career” investments in public education with the creation of a $320 million endowment for early childhood education and a pitch for tuition-free public college educations for in-state students.

New revisions by the Senate allocate an initial $17 million toward Lujan Grisham's proposal to provide tuition-free public college, starting in the fall with in-state students who pursue a two-year certificate and associate degrees.

Lead Senate budget negotiator John Arthur Smith, a Democrat from Deming, has lined up funding to boost existing scholarship funding to cover more than 80% of tuition for four-year college students in the fall. Lujan Grisham wants the state to provide tuition-free four-year educations starting in 2021.

On public safety, the Legislature has approved a law that can compel people considered dangerous to surrender guns temporarily. A Senate vote was still pending on a counter-terrorism bill that would give authorities new tools to investigate and sanction credible threats or acts of mass violence. Increased penalties for firearms were in limbo Wednesday.

A bill is awaiting the governor's signature that would license vaping shops and other retail tobacco stores to enforce a new nationwide prohibition on selling tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges, to youths under 21. Legislators also approved a bill allowing the state to pursue potential imports of prescription drugs from Canada on a wholesale basis in search of savings.

In efforts to wean the transportation sector of gasoline and diesel engines, the Senate on Tuesday endorsed a tax credit of up to $5,000 toward the purchase of plug-in electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Other pending bills with support from the governor are aimed at spurring new investments and consumer spending on neighborhood-level electrical grid improvements and would defer some local taxes to encourage construction of industrial-scale utility lines that can open up new terrain to solar and wind development.

