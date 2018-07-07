New Mexico school district revisits option of armed security

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — One northern New Mexico school board is revisiting the option of having armed security guards on campus.

The Las Vegas Optic reports that the West Las Vegas school board recently discussed its campus weapons policy and got an update on efforts to revamp security for the district.

District Superintendent Chris Gutierrez says there have been talks about having level III security, which would mean armed security staff on campus.

Gutierrez says he's received a lot of feedback and many in the community are in favor of armed security.

He says regardless of what the board chooses, former police chief Juan Montano will continue to be proactive and eliminate potentially dangerous situations through threat assessments and other analyses. Montano leads a staff of five security personnel and is helping revamp procedures.

___

