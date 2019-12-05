New Mexico teen held for week after mistaken identification

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a teen girl was jailed for a week after a school employee mistakenly identified her as a suspect in a fatal shooting.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the 17-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center after an Albuquerque Public Schools employee mistakenly identified her to police from a social media photo.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.

The Albuquerque High School student was charged in November with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy in connection with the July death of 21-year-old Calvin Kelly.

Police have arrested four other people for Kelly's death outside an Albuquerque apartment complex during a robbery attempt.

Officials say the teen was released and the charges dismissed six days later after a suspect told police they had charged the wrong girl.

Police say the girl who was misidentified and another 17-year-old who was later charged have similar birth dates, facial features and body types.

Officials say she was charged after refusing to make a statement to police following her arrest.

The teen's defense attorney says prosecutors filed for preventive detention and the criminal complaint was sealed, leaving him unaware of the details of the allegation against her.