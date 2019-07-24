New NY state troopers graduate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new group of New York state troopers is graduating.

A ceremony is being held Wednesday morning in Albany for 228 new troopers.

The graduates completed 26 weeks of training at the Basic School for New York State Troopers. Recruits must complete more than 1,000 hours of training.

The new troopers will be posted around the state.