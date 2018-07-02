New Oklahoma University president slashes executive jobs

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The new president of the University of Oklahoma announced Monday, his first day on the job, that he is laying off about one-third of the executives who report directly to him.

Restructuring will help keep tuition rates stable and work toward pay raises for faculty, OU President Jim Gallogly said in a news release.

The number of executives reporting to Gallogly drops from 25 to 17, according to the university. Some positions are being eliminated and others are being combined. Gallogly said the cuts will affect the main campus in Norman, the Tulsa campus and the Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

Gallogly had alluded to the potential of layoffs before he started the job. The university's Board of Regents has passed a preliminary budget, but Gallogly said in June he intends to revise it.

"We will get efficient," he told The Tulsa World, adding that it's important for faculty to get raises because teaching classes brings in revenue. He also said raising tuition makes education out of reach for some, so he doesn't want students to have to pay more.

Financial documents show payroll is among the university's biggest expenses. OU spent $547.4 million on compensation and benefits in 2017, up from $513.5 million the year before.

OU also has about $1 billion in debt built up over the last 10 years, Gallogly has said. By comparison, Okalhoma State University spokesman Gary Shutt said the university's bonded indebtedness totals $809 million.