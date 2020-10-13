New Oriental: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $174.7 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $986.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $863.7 million to $887.3 million.

New Oriental shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.

