New York State Library Senior Librarian Paul Mercer carefully looks at the remains of papers salvaged from the Capitol fire of March 29, 1911, that had been in storage in the library on Thursday March 10, 2011 in Albany, NY. A photograph of the fire is on the wall in the background. ( Philip Kamrass / Times Union ) less
View of handwritten library cards that survived the Capitol fire of March 29, 1911, and are now on exhibit in the New York State Library on Thursday March 10, 2011 in Albany, NY. Philip Kamrass / Times Union ) less
View from Albany Fire Protectives records about the Capitol fire of March 29, 1911, on exhibit in the New York State Library on Thursday March 10, 2011 in Albany, NY. It shows a listing for the fire from the 29th, cause unknown, with 93 tarpaulins spread on the scene. ( Philip Kamrass / Times Union ) less
State librarian Bernard Margolis pulls out a law books in the stacks on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, at the New York State Education Building in Albany, N.Y. It will be saved and moved to the State Library. (Cindy Schultz / Times Union) less
State librarian Bernard Margolis talks about the law books in the stacks on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, at the New York State Education Building in Albany, N.Y. They are being saved and moved to the State Library. (Cindy Schultz / Times Union) less
Maria S. Holden, chief of archival services and artifacts for the state, with an exhibit of Benedict Arnold papers from 1780 on loan from the State Library and Archives collections for an upcoming public display at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon November 9, 2010. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Clayton Ruggles, left, 13 years old, from Ballston Spa, and Johnathan Merced, right, 10 years old, from Saratoga Springs, look over the handwritten copy of President Abraham Lincoln's Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation on display at the New York State Museum in Albany, NY on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010, during a public display of the document. The document is encased surrounded by nitrogen gas with special lighting to help protect the document from degrading. The document is part of the New York State Library's collection. (Paul Buckowski / Times Union) less
The new exhibit on President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the "First New Deal" while he was Governor is on display at the NYS Museum Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. The exhibit opens Thursday at the State Museum with artifacts from State Museum, State Library & State Archives. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) less
The new exhibit on President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the "First New Deal" while he was Governor is on display at the NYS Museum Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. The exhibit opens Thursday at the State Museum with artifacts from State Museum, State Library & State Archives. These are letters from NY residents to FDR while he was governor thanking him for signing a compromise bill establishing state-subsidized old age relief in 1930.(Lori Van Buren / Times Union) less
View of records from and newspaper accounts of the Capitol fire of March 29, 1911, on exhibit in the New York State Library on Thursday March 10, 2011 in Albany, NY. ( Philip Kamrass / Times Union )
1935:
Albany Center Market at Lyon Block building on Grand St. between Beaver St. and Hudson Ave. 1935, in Albany, N.Y. The Times Union Center is housed at this site today. Between Beaver St. and Hudson Ave. where Grand St. once ran. 1930s Historic streets and buildings. less
1936:
State St. in Albany, NY in 1936. Banner is the Republican presidential ticket for 1936 with Alfred Mossman "Alf" Landon and William Franklin "Frank" Knox. 1930s Historic streets and buildings. (Times Union archive) ORG XMIT: MER2015102010591559 less
1937:
The lake at Washington Park, Oct.22, 1937, in Albany, N.Y.
The lake at Washington Park, Oct.22, 1937, in Albany, N.Y.
1938:
View looking down Broadway showing the Federal Building and traffic, then post office, 1938, in Albany, N.Y. 1903s Historic streets and buildings.
View looking down Broadway showing the Federal Building and traffic, then post office, 1938, in Albany, N.Y. 1903s Historic streets and buildings.
1939:
210 South Pearl Street looking north, on Nov. 25, 1939, in Albany, N.Y.
210 South Pearl Street looking north, on Nov. 25, 1939, in Albany, N.Y.
1940:
Washington Ave., Albany Repaving. Taken March 12, 1940.
Washington Ave., Albany Repaving. Taken March 12, 1940.
1941:
State Street at Dove with traffic cop Jan. 2, 1941, in Albany, N.Y. Historic buildings, trolley tracks and streets. (Times Union archive)
State Street at Dove with traffic cop Jan. 2, 1941, in Albany, N.Y. Historic buildings, trolley tracks and streets. (Times Union archive)
1942:
Albany Stores - Rudolph's. Taken March 26, 1942. (Times Union Archive)
Albany Stores - Rudolph's. Taken March 26, 1942. (Times Union Archive)
1943:
South Pearl Street at Market, 1943, in Albany, N.Y. Truck carrying Saratoga Vichy, Sautter’s Drug Store, Philips Hardware, clubs and bars. (City of Albany)
South Pearl Street at Market, 1943, in Albany, N.Y. Truck carrying Saratoga Vichy, Sautter’s Drug Store, Philips Hardware, clubs and bars. (City of Albany)
1944:
F. W. Woolworth Company Store, located on North Pearl Street in Albany. Taken June 27, 1944.
F. W. Woolworth Company Store, located on North Pearl Street in Albany. Taken June 27, 1944.
1945:
Albany Stores - The Mohican Market on Broadway. Taken July 14, 1945.
Albany Stores - The Mohican Market on Broadway. Taken July 14, 1945.
1946:
State Street looking west to Rensselaer Aug. 1946, in Albany, N.Y. Historic streets and buildings.
State Street looking west to Rensselaer Aug. 1946, in Albany, N.Y. Historic streets and buildings.
1947:
Van Dyk at 167 Central Ave., Albany. From caption on back: 'Sold for $90,000 - Located in what is known as the '100 per cent' block of Central avenue, this store was sold for $90,000 in a transaction made public yesterday." Taken November 25, 1947, in Albany, N.Y. less
Van Dyk at 167 Central Ave., Albany. From caption on back: 'Sold for $90,000 - Located in what is known as the '100 per cent' block of Central avenue, this store was sold for $90,000 in a transaction made ... more
1948:
Downtown Albany view of rail yard, John G. Myers Departments Store and Hudson River. Taken September 23, 1948.
Downtown Albany view of rail yard, John G. Myers Departments Store and Hudson River. Taken September 23, 1948.
1949:
Albany Aerial View of Russell Road, Sept. 3, 1949, in Albany, N.Y.
Albany Aerial View of Russell Road, Sept. 3, 1949, in Albany, N.Y.
1950:
Albany Stores - Rayco Auto Seat Covers. Taken September 16, 1950.
Albany Stores - Rayco Auto Seat Covers. Taken September 16, 1950.
1951:
Albany Stores - Grant's Restaurant interior in Albany. Taken October 17, 1951.
Albany Stores - Grant's Restaurant interior in Albany. Taken October 17, 1951.
1952:
A traffic scene on North Pearl Street in Albany on January 29, 1952.
A traffic scene on North Pearl Street in Albany on January 29, 1952.
The corner of Eagle Street and State Street, downtown Albany, NY, circa 1953. Also shown, a new bus stop by the Dewitt Clinton Hotel.
The corner of Eagle Street and State Street, downtown Albany, NY, circa 1953. Also shown, a new bus stop by the Dewitt Clinton Hotel.
State Street at Pearl with traffic cops June 14, 1954, in Albany, N.Y. 1950s Historic streets and buildings.
State Street at Pearl with traffic cops June 14, 1954, in Albany, N.Y. 1950s Historic streets and buildings.
1955:
Tulip Festival Street Scrubbers c. 1955.
Tulip Festival Street Scrubbers c. 1955.
1956:
Downtown Albany Capitol Building aerial view and Hudson River. Taken approx. March 27, 1956.
Downtown Albany Capitol Building aerial view and Hudson River. Taken approx. March 27, 1956.
1957:
OK Used Cars in the Don Allan Building at 94 Central Ave., Albany. Taken March 9, 1957. (Times Union Archive)
OK Used Cars in the Don Allan Building at 94 Central Ave., Albany. Taken March 9, 1957. (Times Union Archive)
1958:
Albany Airport April 22 1958, in Colonie, N.Y. Historic planes and aircraft.
Albany Airport April 22 1958, in Colonie, N.Y. Historic planes and aircraft.
1959:
Albany Stores - Little Georgie's. Taken October 8, 1959.
Albany Stores - Little Georgie's. Taken October 8, 1959.
1960:
Keeler's Restaurant, Albany. Taken approx. 1960's based on cars in photo.
Keeler's Restaurant, Albany. Taken approx. 1960's based on cars in photo.
1961:
Union Station and Albany skyline on Broadway April 5, 1961, in Albany, N.Y.
Union Station and Albany skyline on Broadway April 5, 1961, in Albany, N.Y.
1962:
Albany Riverfront Project - Harbor Plan aerial view. Hudson River from Broadway. "Harbor City" proposal. Aerial view of Hudson river, downtown Albany and Capitol Building, May 24, 1962.
Albany Riverfront Project - Harbor Plan aerial view. Hudson River from Broadway. "Harbor City" proposal. Aerial view of Hudson river, downtown Albany and Capitol Building, May 24, 1962.
1963:
Two boys view a demolished block for construction of the South mall near the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Oct. 22, 1963, in Albany, N.Y. Historic Empire State Plaza, South Mall.
Two boys view a demolished block for construction of the South mall near the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Oct. 22, 1963, in Albany, N.Y. Historic Empire State Plaza, South Mall.
1964:
The Amsterdam Apartment Building, center facing Chestnut Street near Hawk, stands isolated during demolition for the South Mall Feb. 15, 1964, in Albany, N.Y.
The Amsterdam Apartment Building, center facing Chestnut Street near Hawk, stands isolated during demolition for the South Mall Feb. 15, 1964, in Albany, N.Y.
1965:
Leland Theater, March 30, 1965, at 43 South Pearl St. in Albany, N.Y.
Leland Theater, March 30, 1965, at 43 South Pearl St. in Albany, N.Y.
1966:
Dudley Observatory, Albany. Taken on February 2, 1966 by John R. Ross.
Dudley Observatory, Albany. Taken on February 2, 1966 by John R. Ross.
1967:
O'Connor's Grocery store at the corner of Judson and Second in Arbor Hill Feb. 1967, in Albany, N.Y.
O'Connor's Grocery store at the corner of Judson and Second in Arbor Hill Feb. 1967, in Albany, N.Y.
1968:
State Capitol building during construction of the South Mall 1968, in Albany, N.Y. Historic 1960s.
State Capitol building during construction of the South Mall 1968, in Albany, N.Y. Historic 1960s.
1969:
Downtown Albany Streets. Taken June 1969.
Downtown Albany Streets. Taken June 1969.
1970:
Construction of South Mall, 1970, Albany, N.Y.
Construction of South Mall, 1970, Albany, N.Y.
1971:
Albany Police officers ride motorcycles down a street in 1971 in Albany, N.Y.
Albany Police officers ride motorcycles down a street in 1971 in Albany, N.Y.
1972:
Construction of the South Mall 1972, in Albany, N.Y. Historic Empire State Plaza.
Construction of the South Mall 1972, in Albany, N.Y. Historic Empire State Plaza.
1973:
Construction of the State Museum March 21, 1973, on Madison Ave. in Albany, N.Y. Historic Empire State Plaza.
Construction of the State Museum March 21, 1973, on Madison Ave. in Albany, N.Y. Historic Empire State Plaza.
1974:
A Crown Victoria Albany Police in 1974, in Albany, N.Y.
A Crown Victoria Albany Police in 1974, in Albany, N.Y.
1975:
Kenmore Hotel, Albany. Located at the corner of North Pearl Street and Colombia Street. Taken February 1975.
Kenmore Hotel, Albany. Located at the corner of North Pearl Street and Colombia Street. Taken February 1975.
1976:
Home located on 303 State Street Albany. 5/27/1976.
Home located on 303 State Street Albany. 5/27/1976.
1977:
Kids play on Walter Street in North Albany, NY on March 23, 1977.
Kids play on Walter Street in North Albany, NY on March 23, 1977.
1978:
Daniel Gerrity, right, with Mayor Erastus Corning II, Oct. 23, 1978, on Hamilton St. in Albany, N.Y.
Daniel Gerrity, right, with Mayor Erastus Corning II, Oct. 23, 1978, on Hamilton St. in Albany, N.Y.
1979:
Union Station on Broadway Sept. 25, 1979, in Albany, N.Y.
Union Station on Broadway Sept. 25, 1979, in Albany, N.Y.
1980:
The New York Court of Appeals building on Eagle Street in Albany. Photo dated Nov. 11, 1980
The New York Court of Appeals building on Eagle Street in Albany. Photo dated Nov. 11, 1980
1981:
Hilton Hotel Albany, N Y. 8/15/1981.
Hilton Hotel Albany, N Y. 8/15/1981.
1982:
Hampton Plaza, State Street, Albany. 3/29 /1982.
Hampton Plaza, State Street, Albany. 3/29 /1982.
1983:
Members of the public gather at the Executive Mansion in Albany for the Open House on Sunday, Jan. 2, 1983, part of the inaugural ceremonies for Gov. Mario M. Cuomo.
Members of the public gather at the Executive Mansion in Albany for the Open House on Sunday, Jan. 2, 1983, part of the inaugural ceremonies for Gov. Mario M. Cuomo.
1984:
6 Madison Place Albany, N.Y. 5/9/1984.
6 Madison Place Albany, N.Y. 5/9/1984.
1985:
Albany Billiard Ball Company, May, 7, 1985.
Albany Billiard Ball Company, May, 7, 1985.
1986:
Busy intersection of Delaware Ave., and Second Ave. Albany. 9/22/1986.
Busy intersection of Delaware Ave., and Second Ave. Albany. 9/22/1986.
1987:
The crowd arrives for the premiere of Ironweed at the Palace, Albany, N.Y. 12/17/1987.
The crowd arrives for the premiere of Ironweed at the Palace, Albany, N.Y. 12/17/1987.
1988:
Grocery Store, Shop 'n Save, Albany. 10/7/1988.
Grocery Store, Shop 'n Save, Albany. 10/7/1988.
1989:
Half Moon is launched in Albany June 10, 1989.
Half Moon is launched in Albany June 10, 1989.
1990:
RKO Palace, Albany N.Y. 8/28/1990.
RKO Palace, Albany N.Y. 8/28/1990.
1991:
Dan Goelandner, left, Rob Spohr, Matt Wiles, Mike Koonce, and Andy Schmitt, right, in Albany's Washington Park on September 2, 1991.
Dan Goelandner, left, Rob Spohr, Matt Wiles, Mike Koonce, and Andy Schmitt, right, in Albany's Washington Park on September 2, 1991.
1992:
St. Patrick's Church, Parish house Albany, the corner of Central Ave. 2/27/1992.
St. Patrick's Church, Parish house Albany, the corner of Central Ave. 2/27/1992.
1993:
Norm's Place - Lexington Avenue 1993. A photography show at the Emma Willard School provides a look into some of Albany's most economically distressed neighborhoods.
Norm's Place - Lexington Avenue 1993. A photography show at the Emma Willard School provides a look into some of Albany's most economically distressed neighborhoods.
1994:
Photographer Steve Jacobs, center, of the Albany, N.Y., Times Union newspaper, is grabbed by police Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1994, while trying to photograph alleged hostage-taker Ralph Tortorici. Police officers threw Jacobs to the ground and, several minutes later, arrested and charged him with obstruction of governmental administration. Photographers working alongside Jacobs, who was several yards away from Tortorici, continued to photograph the situation without incident. less
Photographer Steve Jacobs, center, of the Albany, N.Y., Times Union newspaper, is grabbed by police Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1994, while trying to photograph alleged hostage-taker Ralph Tortorici. Police ... more
1995:
The Egg in downtown Albany. October 18, 1995.
The Egg in downtown Albany. October 18, 1995.
1996:
Wednesday was the opening day of the Wednesday Lunch Trolley in downtown Albany. July 10, 1996.
Wednesday was the opening day of the Wednesday Lunch Trolley in downtown Albany. July 10, 1996.
1997:
A view of the State Education Building in downtown Albany. July 1997.
A view of the State Education Building in downtown Albany. July 1997.
1998:
Row houses in the 90s block of First St. at North Swan St. in Arbor Hill in Albany. April 28, 1998
Row houses in the 90s block of First St. at North Swan St. in Arbor Hill in Albany. April 28, 1998
1999:
The Palace Theatre in Albany on Monday, March 29, 1999.
The Palace Theatre in Albany on Monday, March 29, 1999.
2000:
Students enrolled in summer classes at Albany High School board a CDTA bus along Washington Avenue after school Monday, July 10, 2000.
Students enrolled in summer classes at Albany High School board a CDTA bus along Washington Avenue after school Monday, July 10, 2000.
2001:
Albany Mayor Gerald Jennings, left, and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton, right, lead the Albany St. Patrick's Day Parade down Washington Avenue on March 17, 2001, in Albany, N.Y.
Albany Mayor Gerald Jennings, left, and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton, right, lead the Albany St. Patrick's Day Parade down Washington Avenue on March 17, 2001, in Albany, N.Y.
2002:
Artist Yacob Williams walks past a large mural of an angel that he painted on the wall of a building on North Swan Street at the intersection of Ten Broeck Place in the Arbor Hill section of Albany, NY Tuesday November 19, 2002. Williams said that the theme of the mural was originated by students in the Albany school district, the result of a contest. less
Artist Yacob Williams walks past a large mural of an angel that he painted on the wall of a building on North Swan Street at the intersection of Ten Broeck Place in the Arbor Hill section of Albany, NY ... more
2003:
Morgan Cooper of East Greenbush, 8, left, and others enjoy airborne confetti during the First Night celebration at City Hall, near the Capitol, in Albany, NY Wednesday evening, December 31, 2003.
Morgan Cooper of East Greenbush, 8, left, and others enjoy airborne confetti during the First Night celebration at City Hall, near the Capitol, in Albany, NY Wednesday evening, December 31, 2003.
2004: SUNY Albany freshman Tatiana Shvachus and second-year student Eric Fisher bask in the water during Fountain Day at the State University at Albany, New York, on Thursday April 22, 2004.
2004: SUNY Albany freshman Tatiana Shvachus and second-year student Eric Fisher bask in the water during Fountain Day at the State University at Albany, New York, on Thursday April 22, 2004.
2005:
The Capital Repertory Theatre Building on Pearl St. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2005, in Albany, N.Y.
The Capital Repertory Theatre Building on Pearl St. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2005, in Albany, N.Y.
2006:
With the skyline of Albany as a backdrop, the replica Hudson River Sloop Clearwater takes a UAlbany student-faculty group on a fact finding cruise Friday September 8, 2006.
With the skyline of Albany as a backdrop, the replica Hudson River Sloop Clearwater takes a UAlbany student-faculty group on a fact finding cruise Friday September 8, 2006.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Library, the third oldest in the nation, turns 200 this year, and a series of events is scheduled to mark the institution's bicentennial.
Officials at the downtown Albany library say the State Library was created in 1818 at the urging of Gov. DeWitt Clinton. It started out as a law and reference library for state legislators, judges and state employees.
In 1844, the state Board of Regents became the trustees for the library. In the early 20th century, the library officially became part of the state Department of Education.
Today, its holdings have grown to more than 20 million items, along with collections of historic documents and artifacts.
The bicentennial is being celebrated from this month to November with forums, open houses and special exhibitions.