New York State Library marks 200 years with forums, exhibits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Library, the third oldest in the nation, turns 200 this year, and a series of events is scheduled to mark the institution's bicentennial.

Officials at the downtown Albany library say the State Library was created in 1818 at the urging of Gov. DeWitt Clinton. It started out as a law and reference library for state legislators, judges and state employees.

In 1844, the state Board of Regents became the trustees for the library. In the early 20th century, the library officially became part of the state Department of Education.

Today, its holdings have grown to more than 20 million items, along with collections of historic documents and artifacts.

The bicentennial is being celebrated from this month to November with forums, open houses and special exhibitions.