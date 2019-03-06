New fair featuring graduate student artwork announced for NY

NEW YORK (AP) — An inaugural New York City art show aims to show off the work of recent graduates of masters of fine art programs.

The MFA Fair, as the show is being called, will be held this year at Pier 36 in lower Manhattan in November. The Wall Street Journal reports 55 to 65 schools are expected to participate, with institutions paying $10,000 to $20,000 to be featured.

The show was created by art professional James Salomon and New York-based Art Market Productions. MFA Fair officials say they believe the works at the show will sell in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.

New York Academy of Art Provost Peter Drake says the show could also work as a recruitment tool for potential art students — exposing them to dozens of schools.

