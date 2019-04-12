New tuition, fees at Arizona's state public universities

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Board of Regents has approved new tuition and fees at the state's public universities for the 2019-20 year, including an average 2.8 percent increase for resident undergraduate students under a new structure at Arizona State University in Phoenix.

The board said Thursday that students currently enrolled in the tuition guarantee program at the University of Arizona in Tucson will see no increase. There will be a 1.8 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees for new undergraduate resident students there.

Most continuing Arizona resident undergraduate students on the tuition pledge guarantee program at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff will see no increase, but new undergraduate resident students will pay 2.9 percent more in in tuition and mandatory fees.

