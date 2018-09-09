New wildlife education center opens on Utah's Farmington Bay

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A new wildlife education center offers students, photographers and birdwatchers the chance to see birds and other wildlife that live in the Great Salt Lake wetlands.

The Deseret News reports the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Wildlife Education Center, which opened to the public Wednesday, features pelicans, hummingbirds and even a turkey vulture.

And there is no entrance fee.

The center's director, Billy Fenimore, says he is eager to host field trips and other learning opportunities for children.

The L.S. Skaggs Wetland Discovery Classroom opens directly onto the wetlands, which Fenimore says will be great for kids to get hands-on learning experiences.

Nicaela Haig, Division of Wildlife Resources programs specialist over education and events at the center, says the center will be taking reservations online for field trips later this fall.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com