Newly built Utah school opening delayed by fire marshal

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah state fire marshal has not granted occupancy for a newly built middle school expected to open this week.

The Daily Herald reported that the Alpine School District learned about the decision Monday before Lake Mountain Middle School was expected to open Sept. 10.

Hogan Construction says the life safety requirements were in place, but the fire marshal wanted to see a higher level of finish in the occupation areas now expected to be completed early next week.

District officials say parents were alerted to the delay Monday and staff is expected at the school Tuesday to alert those who didn't receive the message.

Officials say the school has about 1,300 students enrolled using a hybrid model with online education and in-person guidance from teachers as needed.

