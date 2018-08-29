Nichols provides update in State of University address

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols has provided the first report on the progress made under the school's new five-year strategic plan.

Nichols reported on the plan's progress during a speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of Faculty Senate and Staff Senate.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that UW's strategic plan was adopted in July 2017 by the Board of Trustees.

The strategic plan includes four overarching goals, with 30 measurable benchmarks UW can use to gauge its progress toward those goals.

During the first year, Nichols said the school made the most progress on its goal of increasing enrollment and improving graduation rates.

UW made modest gains in both overall enrollment and enrollment of transfer students.

