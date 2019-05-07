Nonprofit ordered to pay $1.2M for failing to report abuse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A jury has found that counselors at a Connecticut program for at-risk children failed to report to authorities that a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a teacher's aide and ordered the nonprofit to pay $1.2 million to the victim's mother.

The Connecticut Post reports that a jury on Monday found that Milford-based Boys & Girls Village breached its legal duty to the boy when it failed to report to the state Department of Children and Families that he was being abused by Kyle Damato-Kushel.

The youth received mental health treatment at the Boys & Girls Village.

Damato-Kushel is serving 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

With interest, the total verdict will exceed $1.4 million.

An attorney for Boys & Girls Village declined comment.

