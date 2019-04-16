North Arkansas College to demolish moldy tower soon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Arkansas College officials are moving forward with a plan to demolish a landmark building the school owns in downtown Harrison that is infested with mold.

Staff used the tower mainly for office space and a conference room.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the college's board of trustees voted last week to proceed with tearing down the five story Center Campus tower after trying to sell the building for the past four months. Experts projected the remediation and repair cost would total at least $4 million.

North Arkansas President Randy Esters says the final plan to tear down the building requires a second board vote.

Esters added it will take six weeks to raze the tower and that he doesn't expect that work to start before July 4.

