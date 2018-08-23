North Carolina lottery raises record funds for schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's state-run lottery generated record funds for public education during the past fiscal year and once again beat its previous best for ticket sales.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday it generated $670 million in profits for the year ending June 30 — the most since the lottery began selling tickets in 2006.

The lottery also announced ticket revenues of $2.6 billion, a 7 percent increase over the year before. Sales have increased every year.

The lottery has transferred nearly $6 billion in profits to the state since its inception. The General Assembly decided to use net lottery profits this fiscal year for prekindergarten, public school support personnel, transportation and building construction and college financial aid.