North Dakota hockey team announces freshmen recruits
Published 3:07 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Canadian Junior Hockey League's top defenseman and the son of former NHL forward and three-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Keane are part of the University of North Dakota's incoming freshman class.
Jackson Keane and Jacob Bernard-Docker are among seven players who have signed letters of intent to join the Fighting Hawks in the fall. Keane is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Bernard-Docker from Canmore, Alberta.
The class also includes forward Gavin Hain, from Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He spent last season with the U.S. National Team Development Program and won a silver medal at the Under-18 World Championship.
