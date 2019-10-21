Northams take part in grant contest for female STEM students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam are serving as honorary co-chairs of an annual essay contest that awards scholarships to female high school students studying science, technology, math and engineering.

Northam announced last week that he's teaming with the Virginia Council on Women for the 9th annual contest.

The contest is open to female high school seniors who submit essaying explaining why they want to pursue a STEM career.

Scholarships are based both on need and merit and award amounts may vary.

Essays are due in January.