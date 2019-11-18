Official: Tennessee vouchers are federally taxable income

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s education commissioner says the state’s new school vouchers for private education will be considered federally taxable income for parents.

After confirming the requirement to lawmakers Monday, Commissioner Penny Schwinn told reporters the Board of Education, attorney general’s office and program rulemaking officials helped make the determination.

Schwinn said officials will have to examine the taxable income of families as a result, given income limits to receive vouchers worth up to $7,300 annually.

Participating families cannot exceed twice the federal income eligibility for free school lunch.

The law says the vouchers “do not constitute income of a parent of a participating student” under Tennessee law. That doesn’t affect federal taxes.

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is hoping to begin the program next year. It’s limited to Shelby and Davidson counties.