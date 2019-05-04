Ohio State class tops 12,000, many in sustainable gowns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University's spring graduating class has broken yet another record.

The university says it will award 12,213 degrees during spring commencement Sunday, setting a record for the fifth consecutive year.

The event is being held in Ohio Stadium at noon. Many graduates will be marching in sustainable caps and gowns made available by Barnes & Noble. The store found a vendor that could make gowns from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Fareed Zakaria, host of Fareed Zakaria GPS (Global Public Square) for CNN Worldwide and a Washington Post columnist, is delivering the commencement address to the 2019 graduating class.

The university attributes its record class sizes since 2015 to efforts to attract top students and to work to retain them throughout their college careers.