Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor
Kantele Franko, Associated Press
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
This undated file photo shows Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior. In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, July 16, 2018, four Ohio men listed as John Does say Strauss sexually assaulted or harassed them in the late 1980s or 1990s. The wrestlers’ lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages. (Ohio State University via AP, File) less
Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law firm is investigating allegations about alleged sexual abuse by the now-dead physician and what Ohio State knew at the time. less
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who coached wrestling at Ohio State University, has been interviewed by the law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago. Jordan's spokesman says the congressman spoke Monday, July 16, 2018, with the firm looking into allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss and how the school responded to any complaints about Strauss. less
Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of allegations team doctor Richard Strauss was groping male wrestlers, NBC reported Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, whose 2005 death at the age of 67 was ruled a suicide. Jordan's spokesman says in a statement the congressman never saw or heard about any abuse or had any abuse reported when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State. less
This file photo shows a 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, has been accused of sexual misconduct by former college student athletes. Ohio State says the firm conducting an independent investigation also is reviewing whether Strauss examined high school students. (Ohio State University via AP, File) less
A book edited by Dr. Richard Strauss sits on a table inside the Health Science Library on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Strauss by men from 14 sports at the university. Some of the men tell The Associated Press they were molested by Strauss and describe him as a locker-room voyeur who unnecessarily groped athletes during medical exams and wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained about his behavior. less
Brian Garrett speaks during an July 3, 2018, interview at his home in Powell, Ohio. Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Dr. Richard Strauss in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, joined Ohio State University in 1978 and was on the faculty and medical staff. less
This building in Columbus, Ohio, years ago housed a medical clinic operated by Dr. Richard Strauss. Brian Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Strauss at the clinic in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, joined Ohio State in 1978 and was on the faculty and medical staff. less
Former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato discusses abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a late Ohio State team doctor in the 1990s, on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. DiSabato and another former wrestler also say U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a former Ohio State wrestling coach, isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware at the time of abuse allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. less
Ohio State is investigating accusations against Dr. Richard Strauss, left, a former team physician at the school, only months after Michigan State Dr. Larry Nassar was convicted and imprisoned for molesting women and girls. Some schools are exploring whether more oversight is needed for figures in such powerful positions. (Ohio State University and AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 former students have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by the now-dead Ohio State University team physician at the center of an ongoing investigation, the university said on Friday.
Over 200 former students and university employees have been interviewed by independent investigators reviewing allegations against Richard Strauss involving male athletes from 14 sports as well as his work at the student health center and his off-campus medical office, University President Michael Drake said.
"We are grateful to those who have come forward and remain deeply concerned for anyone who may have been affected by Dr. Strauss' actions," Drake said. "We remain steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth."
Ohio State has urged anyone with information to contact the investigators from Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie, who are looking into the allegations, what university officials knew and how they responded to any concerns about Strauss.
Former Ohio State wrestlers that claim to be victims of sexual abuse by Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss also claim that Congressman Jim Jordan knew of the abuse during his time as an assistant on the Ohio State wrestling team, according to NBC
The university said investigators plan 100 or more additional interviews. Those interviewed include Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who denies some wrestlers' claims that he knew about abuse when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State.
Former athletes say they verbally raised concerns about Strauss as early as 1978, near the start of his two decades at the university.
Ohio State has a record of at least one documented complaint against Strauss. Paperwork from 1995 shows the then-director of the student health center said a student's complaint about being inappropriately touched by Strauss during an exam was the first such complaint he'd received.
The documentation that ex-student Steve Snyder-Hill obtained from Ohio State this week shows he complained about Strauss by phone — not by letter, as he'd recalled — and got a letter back from the director, Ted Grace.
Grace now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. He declined to comment through a spokeswoman there.