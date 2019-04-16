Ohio lawmakers get feedback on plans for more school funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers considering public input on proposed school-funding changes are hearing from lots of interested parties who say it's a solid start to the discussion but want more: more money for certain schools, more clarity on charter-school funding changes, more help for the economically disadvantaged.

Ohio would increase spending on schools by an estimated $1.2 billion for a two-year period under a plan from lawmakers who studied the issue. They say it would more fairly split local and state shares of funding, and factor in the cost of educating a child and a community's ability to help pay for it.

Lawmakers are considering how that compares with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's budget proposal for $550 million in new funding over two years to help schools, targeted largely toward higher-poverty areas.