Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 17. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Broken Arrow (8)
|(4-0)
|44
|1
|2. Jenks (1)
|(3-0)
|37
|2
|3. Owasso
|(1-2)
|19
|3
|4. Union
|(1-2)
|16
|4
|5. Edmond Santa Fe
|(3-0)
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 3. OKC U.S. Grant 2. Westmoore 1. Yukon 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Stillwater (6)
|(3-0)
|40
|1
|2. Bixby (2)
|(2-1)
|26
|4
|(tie) Booker T. Washington (1)
|(1-2)
|26
|T2
|4. Midwest City
|(2-2)
|23
|T2
|5. Del City
|(2-1)
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Choctaw 3.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Carl Albert (8)
|(3-0)
|89
|1
|2. Ardmore (1)
|(3-0)
|76
|2
|3. Altus
|(3-0)
|71
|3
|4. Skiatook
|(3-0)
|54
|4
|5. Collinsville
|(3-0)
|53
|5
|6. Guthrie
|(3-0)
|44
|6
|7. McGuinness
|(2-1)
|38
|7
|8. Tahlequah
|(3-0)
|28
|9
|9. Duncan
|(3-0)
|19
|T10
|10. Bishop Kelley
|(1-2)
|15
|T10
Others receiving votes: Noble 5. Ada 3.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blanchard (3)
|(3-0)
|82
|1
|(tie) Wagoner (4)
|(3-0)
|82
|2
|3. Tuttle (1)
|(4-0)
|75
|3
|4. Poteau (1)
|(3-0)
|62
|4
|5. Bethany
|(3-0)
|50
|5
|6. Hilldale
|(3-0)
|34
|6
|7. Catoosa
|(3-0)
|32
|7
|8. Bristow
|(3-0)
|19
|T8
|(tie) Weatherford
|(2-1)
|19
|T8
|10. Broken Bow
|(2-1)
|15
|T8
Others receiving votes: Clinton 10. Cleveland 5. Cache 4. Oologah 4. Anadarko 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. John Marshall (5)
|(3-0)
|86
|1
|2. Heritage Hall (4)
|(2-1)
|78
|2
|3. Lincoln Christian
|(3-0)
|72
|3
|4. Berryhill
|(3-0)
|56
|5
|5. Plainview
|(2-1)
|47
|6
|6. Seminole
|(3-0)
|46
|7
|7. Cascia Hall
|(2-1)
|34
|4
|8. Sulphur
|(2-1)
|21
|9
|9. Stigler
|(3-0)
|20
|T10
|10. Kingfisher
|(1-2)
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: Locust Grove 8. Perkins-Tryon 8. Checotah 2. Jay 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Millwood (9)
|(3-0)
|90
|1
|2. Beggs
|(2-1)
|62
|2
|3. Vian
|(2-1)
|57
|4
|4. Jones
|(2-1)
|55
|3
|5. Metro Christian
|(3-0)
|50
|NR
|6. Victory Christian
|(3-0)
|36
|T7
|(tie) Alva
|(3-0)
|36
|9
|8. Sperry
|(3-0)
|29
|10
|9. Washington
|(2-1)
|21
|5
|10. Holland Hall
|(1-2)
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: Meeker 9. Adair 9. Coalgate 8. Kingston 6. Spiro 6. Davis 2. Panama 1. Perry 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Morrison (7)
|(4-0)
|88
|1
|2. Cashion
|(4-0)
|71
|T3
|3. Hooker (1)
|(3-0)
|68
|2
|4. Rejoice Christian School
|(3-0)
|56
|T6
|5. Thomas Custer (1)
|(2-1)
|50
|T3
|6. Minco
|(3-1)
|38
|T6
|7. Wynnewood
|(2-1)
|25
|T8
|8. Crossings Christian Academy
|(3-1)
|24
|10
|9. Ringling
|(3-0)
|21
|NR
|10. Barnsdall
|(4-1)
|19
|T8
Others receiving votes: Crescent 13. Hominy 12. Christian Heritage Academy 5. Oklahoma Bible 3. Cordell 2.
|Class B
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Shattuck (9)
|(3-0)
|45
|1
|2. Davenport
|(3-0)
|34
|2
|3. Regent Prep
|(2-0)
|17
|3
|4. Seiling
|(4-0)
|12
|NR
|5. Dewar
|(3-0)
|10
|5
Others receiving votes: Snyder 7. Alex 7. Keota 2. Laverne 1.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8)
|(3-0)
|44
|1
|2. Southwest Covenant (1)
|(3-0)
|34
|3
|3. Tipton
|(1-2)
|18
|2
|(tie) Tyrone
|(3-0)
|18
|4
|5. Buffalo
|(4-0)
|16
|5
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Coyle 1. Midway 1. Paoli 1.