Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder gets 3-year contract extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder has received a three-year contract extension with his annual pay boosted to $950,000.

The deal was approved Friday by the Oklahoma State University/A&M Board of Regents. The new agreement with the 69-year-old Holder, who's been athletic director since 2005, begins July 1 and runs through June 2021.

Holder was making $640,000 this year at OSU, which won 49 conference championships in 11 sports with six NCAA championships under his guidance.

OSU President Burns Hargis says Holder's salary has been well below market for years. Hargis credited Holder with improvements in facilities and performance of athletes.

Holder, a 1970 OSU graduate, coached the school's golf team for 32 years before being named AD.