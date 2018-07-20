Old Buffalo school now solar-powered community center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 91-year-old building that once housed a Buffalo school is now a solar-powered community hub.

The $14.8 million transformation of the three-story brick school building was unveiled Thursday.

The former School 77 on the city's west side now has 30 apartments, office space for community nonprofit groups, a gym and an auditorium. The project was developed by the community organization PUSH Buffalo and received funding from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

Residents will have the option of subscribing to energy from a community solar array on the building's roof.