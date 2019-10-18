Ole Miss faculty group votes 'no confidence' in trustees

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi's Faculty Senate is voting "no confidence" in the state's College Board following the selection of Glenn Boyce as the university's new leader.

The faculty advisory group voted in a closed meeting Thursday night. The resolution has no binding effect, but does question whether trustees violated accrediting standards, a move that could spark outside scrutiny of Ole Miss.

The senate also voted "no confidence" in the selection process, but not in Boyce himself.

Boyce is the state's former higher education commissioner and was paid $87,000 by a university foundation to interview influential people about qualities desired in a chancellor. He was then hired despite not applying for the job, and campus groups say they weren't adequately consulted. Boyce started work Monday, although he doesn't yet have a contract.