Ole Miss to open $32M campus recreation center this month

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi will open a new $32 million campus recreation center later this month.

The center will include workout space, an indoor climbing wall, fitness studios, basketball courts and other facilities. It's in a former warehouse of a Whirlpool appliance factory that closed in 2009. Ole Miss began construction in 2016.

Campus Recreation Director Peter Tulchinsky says the new recreation center will accommodate a student population that has doubled since 1983 when Ole Miss opened the Turner Center, its existing recreation facility. The Turner Center will remain open.

Ole Miss is basing its parking and transportation department at the center south of Mississippi 6, creating a bus hub and a 700-space parking lot.

The center is free for students. Faculty, staff, alumni and community members must buy memberships.