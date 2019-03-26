Outgoing education commissioner praises school choice effort

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Outgoing Rhode Island Education Commissioner Ken Wagner says he is most proud of his work offering school choice, and he says there needs to be more of a student voice in schools.

Wagner's comments came during his last State of Education speech Monday in front of educators, parents and students at Martin Middle School in East Providence.

He expressed support in the governor's pick for his successor, Angelica Infante-Green, saying "the mark of a successful leader is that the work continues."

Wagner's exit comes months after state assessment exams showed 34 percent of students in grades three through eight were proficient in English language arts and 27 percent of students were proficient in math.

He says school choice creates healthy competition that pushes schools to get better.