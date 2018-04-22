https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Panel-to-discuss-women-in-successful-STEM-careers-12855260.php
Panel to discuss women in successful STEM careers
Published 3:35 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha panel discussion will focus on women successful in science, technology, engineering or mathematics careers.
The event is called Women in Science and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
Panelists will include Deann Akins-Lewenthal, director of food safety and microbiology for Conagra Brands, and Lydia Kang, assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
View Comments