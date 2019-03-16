Panel to hear bills seeking revamp of education formula

BOSTON (AP) — A Beacon Hill committee is reviewing proposals to overhaul the state's education funding formula.

Democratic legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker all agree it's a critical issue but they don't all agree on how to go about revamping the more than 25-year-old formula that critics say shortchanges many low-income students in Massachusetts.

The Legislature's Education Committee has scheduled a hearing on Tuesday on education funding bills, including a measure filed by Baker that envisions $1.1 billion in additional state aid to public school districts over the next seven years.

Supporters of a separate bill filed by Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, of Boston, and Rep. Aaron Vega of Holyoke argue the governor's plan falls short of funding needs for the poorest school districts and would take too long to phase in.