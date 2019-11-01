Parkland commission urges boost in mental health funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A commission investigating the Parkland school shooting wants Florida lawmakers to boost funding for mental health services.

The commission is expected to send its second report to lawmakers on Friday, 10 months after an initial report urged immediate improvements to school safety following the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings that killed 17people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

As a result of the commission's earlier work, lawmakers enacted a package of school-safety measures, including raising the legal age for gun purchases, requiring armed security officers on every campus and adopting a "red flag" law.

The 389-page document released Friday advocates new laws that would allow authorities to act more quickly against threats of violence. In addition to more funding, it also urges better coordination of mental health services for children