Pat Robertson's Regent University receives re-accreditation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A private Christian university in Virginia that was founded by Pat Robertson will remain accredited for another 10 years.

Regent University said in a statement Wednesday that its accreditation was reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The commission oversees 11 states.

Regent is based in Virginia Beach and has nearly doubled its student population to more than 10,000 in the last five years.

The school was founded in 1978 and first received accreditation in 1984. Robertson is well-known as a religious broadcaster who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network and for hosting the television show The 700 Club.

Gerson Moreno-Riano, executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement that Regent will serve for years to come as a destination for "students preparing to become Christian leaders to change the world.”