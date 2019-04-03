Penn State hires Kieger as women's basketball coach

Marquette's Natisha Hiedeman, center right, is hugged by Selena Lott as Lauren Van Kleunen (42) and Amani Wilborn, left, help celebrate after Hiedeman's free throws during the closing seconds against Rice in overtime of a first round women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in College Station, Texas. Marquette won 58-54 in overtime.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State hired Carolyn Kieger as its women's basketball coach on Wednesday after she led Marquette to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Kieger, a 2006 Marquette graduate, was 99-64 in five seasons with the Golden Eagles. The team reached the round of 32 the past two seasons, falling 78-76 to Texas A&M this year and finishing the season 27-8. Marquette went 76-26 the past three years, winning two Big East regular-season championships and a Big East Tournament title.

Kieger, a native of Roseville, Minnesota, spent six seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Miami before landing the job at Marquette.

Her hire is subject to approval by Penn State trustees, but the school scheduled an introductory news conference for Friday.

Kieger will replace Coquese Washington, who departed last month after going 209-169 and making four NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons.

___

